New Island Eats: Sticky Sw33ts

Taking that leap of faith…… Ahhh! The unsure beginnings of Entrepreneurship! LeAnne’s successful dessert shop in the Ohana Hale Marketplace is enabling her to share her creativity and professional baking with the island by being her own boss. And as mom of 3, this new venture has helped her take charge of her life.

LeAnne found out about this spot because her husband was working on building out the site and he pushed her to pursue her dreams. Of course, it was a tough choice as she had just left her long-time job for another job, which she was looking forward to staying at for a while. She decided to try it and see what happened. Starting a business usually means not seeing profitability within the first few years but luckily, she was an immediate success. And it seems to be a common tune amongst the vendors at The Ohana Hale Marketplace on Ward Avenue (former Sports Authority); people coming from the mainland and other vendors following their dreams. This place allows brand new entrepreneurs the ability to get their feet wet in the American dream: Free Enterprise.

As Chef/Owner, she has extensive experience; graduating from the Culinary Institute of the Pacific, from working as a server, to creating in the kitchen of some of the islands best hotels, to Alan Wong’s and Mom n’ Pops cupcake shops. Witnessing her first hand, she is skilled and is a stickler for excellence, she has found her destiny. Her ingenious creations like ube cheesecake and mocha cookie butter cupcakes are out of this world, but her “low key” attitude, you would never hear her boast about any of it. She lets her creations speak for themselves as the multi-tasker also does catering, the HMSA farmers market on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays with plans to expand in the future when the opportunity arises, but for now she enjoys the home in the Ohana Hale Marketplace.

Be sure to check out LeAnne and family at The National Kidney Foundation’s “Walk on the Wild Side” in downtown this Saturday March 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 04:00 PM.

Sticky Sw33ts

at Ohana Hale Marketplace

333 Ward Avenue, Suite 3 Honolulu, HI 96814

[email protected]

www.facebook.com/STiCKY.SW33TS