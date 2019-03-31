2nd Westside Surfers Reunion

March 30, 2019 (MAKAHA SURFING BEACH)

Spending the better part of the day at Makaha Surfing beach, celebrating another great time together! Mahalo nui to Uncle Buffalo Keaulana, Braddah Ronald & Bruce Desoto and Braddah Kumeo Yamasato for the great time as everyone got together to share some great memories and just to hang out. The waves were perfect with Bruce Desoto winning the longboard division, and Sam Alama winning the short board division! (Actually, they were just “free surfing”) Looking forward to the next one!