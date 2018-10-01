HIKIANALIA ARRIVES IN MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA

Monterey, CA – Hikianalia sailed into Monterey Harbor earlier this week and received a ceremonial welcome yesterday from the Monterey community. During the stop in Monterey, the crew is making school visits and conducting public dockside canoe tours.

During yesterday’s welcome ceremony, the crew was welcomed by members of Ke Kai O ʻUhane Canoe Club with hula and an exchange of chants and gifts. The crew also was welcomed by the Muwekma Ohlone Nation, the indigenous community of Monterey, who honored the crew with songs of ocean and earth, and a presentation of healing herbs. Following the ceremony, hundreds of people from the Monterey community visited Hikianalia and the crew to learn about the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and the California Voyage during dockside canoe tours.

Earlier in the week, the crew visited the Monterey Bay Charter School, which is recognized as an “Ocean Guardian” school, providing students and parents with a variety of opportunities to better local and global environments and sustainability, all the while encouraging the surrounding communities to do so as well. The crew made presentations to classes ranging from kindergarten to middle school and focused on topics such as plastics in the ocean and their effects on wildlife. The crew also held a presentation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

Since arriving into San Francisco on Sept. 16, 2018, Hikianalia has made stops in Sausalito and Half Moon Bay. Following the stop in Monterey, the crew will head to Ventura County for stops at Ventura Harbor, Channel islands Harbor and Santa Cruz Island. Below is the tentative port schedule. Please check hokulea.com for the latest updates.

Tentative Port Schedule (weather permitting – schedule subject to change):

Monterey Harbor – Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Ventura Harbor/Ventura Harbor – Oct. 6-10

Channel Islands Harbor – Oct. 10-14

Channel Islands National Park, Santa Cruz Island – Oct. 14-16

King Harbor (Los Angeles) – Oct. 17-22

Dana Point – Oct. 23-30

San Diego – Oct. 30-Nov.5

Hikianalia made landfall at Half Moon Bay on Monday, Sept. 10 after sailing approximately 2,800-miles over 23 days. Powered by wind and sun, the 13-person crew demonstrated the important relationship between humanity and the natural environment as they navigated their way from Hawaiʻi to California using cues from nature, rather than a GPS or other modern navigational instruments, to guide the way.

The crew arrived just in time for the Global Climate Action Summit, Sept. 12-14. Host Governor Jerry Brown of California invited Polynesian Voyaging Society president Nainoa Thompson and Hikianalia captain and navigator Lehua Kamalu to deliver a message about the importance of caring for the oceans at the Summit this morning. The voyagers received a standing ovation from the audience after their inspiring remarks.

About Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage

The Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage is a continuation of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Mālama Honua campaign to inspire action toward an environmentally and culturally thriving world. The name of the voyage, Alahula Kai o Maleka, honors the “frequented pathway,” alahula, across the ocean between Hawaiʻi and California, kai o Maleka. Kai o Maleka, literally means “sea of America,” a traditional reference to the Pacific waterway connecting the Hawaiian Islands and the West Coast. Additional purposes of the voyage are to celebrate the Polynesian communities of California; connect, learn and share the Mālama Honua message with schools and communities; continue developing the next generation of voyaging captains, navigators and crewmembers; and to share the story of Hikianalia, a canoe that blends ancient wisdom and modern solutions to address the environmental and cultural issues of today. The major sponsors of the Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage are Hawaiian Airlines, OluKai, Kamehameha Schools and Hawaii Tourism Authority.

About Hikanalia

Hikianalia, the wind- and solar-powered canoe built by the Okeanos Foundation for the Sea is the sister vessel of the famed Hōkūleʻa. Hikianalia is the Hawaiian name for the star Spica, which rises together with Hōkūleʻa (Arcturus) in Hawaiʻi. They are sister stars because they break the horizon together at the latitude of the Hawaiian islands. Launched on September 15, 2012, Hikianalia was designed specifically for the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage. The canoe started as an escort vessel to Hōkūleʻa and is now used as a floating classroom blending ancient wisdom with modern solutions. Hikianalia specializes in scientific exploration of marine resources and training for the next generation of voyagers. Values and behavior practiced on the deck of the canoe including how to conserve resources, care for our oceans and fellow crewmembers are shared as a model for how we can live sustainably on islands or anywhere in the world. She combines the latest ecological technology with the heritage of voyaging tradition: each of her hulls contains an electric motor powered by onboard photovoltaic panels that convert sunlight to electric propulsive energy. With a zero carbon footprint, her design supports the “Mālama Honua” (care for Island Earth) mission.