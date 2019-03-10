12th – 2019 Koa Nui Race- FINAL RACE RESULTS

Maunalua Bay, Honolulu March 9, 2019. The Joys of publishing a magazine is getting out of your daily “hum-drum-workaholic” lifestyle, and getting out in the sun and wind!

It’s been a while since covering a race, but what a better weekend to do that than the 2019 PAA (Paddling Athletes Assocaition) Koa Nui Race.

The 2 day, 3 stage race format, that has both short and long courses, is celebrating 12 years of competitive one man, two man canoe and surfski challenges.

The first race of the day is a sprint race, with racers lining up against each other in the Hawai’i Kai Marina, with usually flat conditions (but their race is actually a race against the clock.

The race is done on cumulative points, which are added up at the end of two day race. The winner becomes the “Koa Nui” – the top racer in the series.)

After the first race, the second stage of the race held an hour or two later – enough to get to either the next starting line at Marshall’s Beach just on the shores in Maunalua Bay for the short course or Makai Pier in Waimanalo, for the long course. Both courses are conducted in the open ocean for a downwind race. The third and final stage of the Koa Nui, is held the following day, with the long and short courses starting from the same places, but ending in Waikiki near Anuenue canoe club near Hilton Lagoon.

Here are photos from the start and first stage of the race. More to come! A hui hou!

CLICK HERE FOR ’19 KOA NUI FINAL RESULTS LONG COURSE – Overall

CLICK HERE FOR ’19 KOA NUI FINAL RESULTS SHORT COURSE -Overall

CLICK HERE FOR 2019 KOA NUI STAGE 1 & 2 RESULTS (DAY 1)

’19 Koa Nui Results Post-Long Stg 3

’19 Koa Nui Results Post-Short Stg 3