John John Florence Wins Haleiwa Challenger

|HALEIWA, Oahu/Hawaii (Sunday, December 5, 2021) – John John Florence (HAW) claimed victory at the World Surf League (WSL) Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the 2021 Challenger Series, after overpowering XL swell at the iconic North Shore reef break along with Jack Robinson (AUS), Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), and Samuel Pupo (BRA) in a thrilling, action-packed Final. It was Florence’s ninth North Shore, Oahu victory in his career to tie the late, 3X WSL Champion Andy Irons (HAW). Also today, the women’s top seeds debuted in sensational form as their respective Quarterfinal draws are now locked in.
|“I’m feeling good, really good and it’s just so much fun being here and competing again,” said Florence. “After those injuries the last few years, it just feels good to be here and I just want to say thanks to my wife, my family, my whole team, and everyone who’s there supporting me. It’s been huge going through these last couple years and to be here winning again is awesome.”
An early start from Pupo got the attention of eventual winner Florence as the North Shore, Oahu surfer unleashed an array of his signature power and progression on a wave at the midway point of the Final for a perfect 10 that had the crowd erupting in cheers and applause. The 29-year-old, 2X WSL Champion, wasn’t to be stopped – holding the highest single-wave score and heat total throughout the event – and placing all of the remaining finalists in a combination situation.
