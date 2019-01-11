SPEED BOAT vs OUTRIGGER CANOE?

Honolulu, HI Jan. 9, 2019

Mokauea Island/Mauliola/Sand Island Ocean Recreation Park

Here is exclusive video of a Sppeding Boat amongst high school canoe paddlers off of Sand Island- hundreds of student paddlers were interrupted by a speeding race boat yesterday. Please click on the link for a video courtesy K. Meyer

The Department of Land and Natural Reaources (DLNR) was contacted but only The Honolulu Policed Department has responded. A police report is on file.

All of the students were shocked, practice was ended for safety, and thankfully no one was injured.