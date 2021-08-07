Hui Waʻa Going Strong

A Salute to “States”

Hui Waa Continues to Host Distance Races

Shell Vaʻa in the Kaiwi Channel 2009. Photo Lono Goo

HONOLULU – On what would have been the annual Hawaiian Canoe Racing State Championship Regatta, a fun-filled, day of high intensity competition, affectionately known in the paddling community at “States,” Hui Waa pays tribute to the stalwart paddlers who continue to race distance style races in the City and County of Honolulu while awaiting the green light to return to regatta style racing.

Hui Waa looks forward to hosting States in 2022 at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park, and welcoming back to Oahu paddlers from the neighbor islands.

Hui Waa encourages clubs to join the Ka Mamalahoe Youth Program, host of the next race, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Sand Island. Details at www.huiwaa.com.

Race Results – SHORT COURSE

WOMEN JR – 1. Ka Māmalahoe 1.06.38 (Alexys Saena, Grace Jansson, Jodi Yamane, Erin Tanaka, Gerricka Pang, Grace Golis-Bautista)

WOMEN MASTER 50 – 1. ʻĀlapa Hoe Canoe Club 1.03.57 (Carmen Pilien, Pam Kuehl, Lei Cunningham, Mikihala De Fiesta, Tracey Parker, Nora Cesar Blanco)

MEN JR – 1. Ka Māmalahoe 53.60 (Ezra Saena, Kalama Metyer, Christopher Kashimoto, Daniel Matsunaka, Dorian Golis Bautista, Logan Ledesma); 2. Ka Māmalahoe 57.14

MEN MASTER 65 – 1. Hawaiian Kanaktion 51.59 (Raymond Lii, Dannis Salas, Loka Lii, Chris Smith, Harold Akeo, Carl Evansen)

MEN MASTER 70 – 1. Ka Mamamalahoe 1.12.39 (Norbert Kitashima, “Burt” Uhr, “Jerry” Alegria, “Kimball” Thompson, Lee Buhre, Bruce Ames)

Race Results – LONG COURSE

WOMEN OPEN – 1. Waikiki Beach Boys 1.09.36 (Traci Aquino, Tanya Von Detten, Emily Perry, Cindy Ahai, Myriam Vilmen, Janelle Komatsu)

WOMEN MASTER 40 – 1. Windward Kai 1.13.31 (Ursula Gibson, Liz Jacobsen, Ronnie Huddy, Petra Patton, Kristi Weiss, Annette Meyers)

MIX OPEN – 1. Olelo O Keola 1.09.01 (Shanan Seamster , Amber Rollison, Sierra Burgon, Greg Vondiziano, William Dunn, Marvin Shelton); 2. Waikiki Beachboys 1.10.00

MIX MASTER 40 – 1. Hawaiian Kanaktion 1.07.42 (Tai Okamura, Bobby Takei, Boyd Yap, Katy Bourne, Deborah Deshais , Jill Masunaga); 2. New Hope Canoe Club (Nahoa Pili O Ke Kai) 1.10.53; 3. Kamehameha 1.13.23

MEN OPEN – 1. Hui Nalu 56.56 (Ricky Ikeda, Mike Vonbargen, Noah Paoa-Kannegeisser, John Arapari, Brandon Winslow, Gavin Hanoa); 2. Hui Nalu 59.07

MEN MASTER 40 – 1. Hui Nalu 57.58 (Jason Daley, Swenson Ikertang , Ed Wheeler, Lyon Despres, Jeff Iwashita, Noeland Caldeira); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 1.04.33

MEN MASTER 50 – 1. Olelo O Keola 1.03.04 (Albert Seamster, Mark Denzer, Aaron Brown, Loy Kuo, Kevin Mokuahi, Todd Sandvold); 2. Hui Nalu 1.03.07; 3. Awaiauluokala 1.09.20

UNLIMITED – 1. Keahiakahoe 1.01.49 (Leela Goldstein, Tina Larson, Ayako Ancheta, William Manera, Bary Ewaliko, Blane Chong); 2. Awaiauluokala 1.02.34

