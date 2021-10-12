Hawaiʻiʻ Honolua Blomfield is World Champion

World Champion

MALIBU, Calif./USA (Tuesday, October 12, 2021) – Honolua Blomfield (HAW) and Joel Tudor (USA) claimed respective World Titles at the Jeep® Malibu Classic presented by Havaianas in iconic fashion as Alice Lemoigne (FRA) earned a brilliant event win alongside Tudor. Malibu, California’s renowned lineup delivered pristine conditions throughout the day as Blomfield and Tudor stood apart from the field to claim their piece of history.

Blomfield Earns History at Malibu

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 12: Honolua Bloomfield of Hawaii surfing in the Quarters of the Jeep Malibu Classic on October 12, 2021 in Malibu, CA, United States. (Photo by Thomas Lodin/World Surf League).

Blomfield, 22, became the youngest 3x WSL Longboard Champion in history with an impeccable year culminating with her finals performance today where she finished runner-up to Lemoigne. The Oahu, Hawaii, competitor had to overcome Longboard Tour veteran Lindsay Steinriede (USA) in a tight Quarterfinal bout to claim the Title with a solid 7.00 (out of a possible 10) and 13.00 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Blomfield was welcomed to shore by friends and family as they hoisted her up.

“I really didn’t expect this to happen, but I’m so grateful and thankful that it did,” expressed Blomfield. “It feels amazing to be the youngest, three-time World Longboard Champion. I didn’t really do that good in Noosa but I got fifth which is good considering and then I won the Surf Ranch. That’s when I realized I have a real shot at winning this Title.”

World Champion Men and Women

The work wasn’t done for Blomfield, however, as she then went on to showcase her calm under pressure and earn an excellent 8.83 over event threat Zoe Grospiron (FRA) after she dropped a 7.67 early in the Semifinals. Having secured her 3rd WSL Longboard World Title before having to surf the final, Blomfield would have to settle for a runner-up placing at this event as Longboard Tour veteran Lemoigne dominated the final with two excellent wave scores and impeccable wave selection to take her biggest ever career victory.

“I just love surfing and I’m super stoked my dad was here with me, he’s my good luck charm, “ added Blomfield. “It’s really extra special to be standing here with Joel (Tudor). I’ve looked up to him my whole life and I’m just so excited.”

The Oahu, Hawaii, competitor started the 2020 season off with an equal fifth in Noosa, Australia, before waiting over a year and a half to resume her ambitions for a third World Title. After her victory at the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic, Blomfield entered Malibu No. 1 and maintained her composure throughout the event to emerge World Champion.