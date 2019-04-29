Route 99 Hawaii is a lifestyle brand born on the North Shore of O’ahu.

Like many who travel down Route 99 Hawaii to the North Shore of O’ahu, we each have our story of what brought us here and what made us stay. For Washington & myself (Charlie), we were welcomed into this community that we now call our home. Our business started out of a one-room studio, with a single embroidery machine and a queen-size bed that doubled as a production table.

Small acts of kindness — such as meeting our first big customers North Shore Shark Adventures & Matsumotos — stand out in their willingness to support a local business and to their loyalty over the years. Bill Martin was our first wholesale account at Island X and soon recruited us to the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, saying, “This is a great way to give back to the community.”

Our lifestyle brand, named after the highway that brought us here, sprung up from three plastic tables set up each week at the Haleiwa Farmers’ Market, back when it was on Kamehameha Highway. There, a woman named Alohanani literally told us which designs she thought would sell. There, we met artists like the talented Chas Beasly and Nilma Hunter.

We remember our short-lived foray into a brick and mortar store more so by the people that visited us than the length of its endeavor. Susan Luehrs (Hawaii Fido) and Cathy Aoki (North Shore Trading Company) came down from the North Shore to our Open House, along with a whole host of folks from the Business Networking International (BNI) chapters, which have been invaluable.

The ending BBQ scene captures the culmination of friendships and professional connections that have grown over the years or just begun. The joy and smiles are 100% real, reflecting the beauty of what our home has become to us and what we hope to pay it forward …

We hope the spirit of this short film resonates with you. If it does, please feel free to share it. ~ (Mrs.) Charlie de Morais Teixeira

Here is a link to their 3 min video

